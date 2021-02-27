You are here
Providing Access To Safe Drinking Water In Africa Inspire Africa 1
Africa 

Providing access to safe drinking water in Africa [Inspire Africa]

Village Reporter ,
Providing Access To Safe Drinking Water In Africa Inspire Africa 2

On this episode of Inspire Africa, we hear the stories of a ballet school in Accra, Ghana making waves among children.

Then the story of a Congolese man in Australia growing African herbs and vegetables to the delight of many.

And finally Jerry Fisayo-Bambi takes on in an interview, the story of how one man’s – Murendeni Mafumo’s -water business in South Africa is making social impact where many are affected by the lack of access to safe drinking water.

Providing Access To Safe Drinking Water In Africa Inspire AfricaSourced from Africanews

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email