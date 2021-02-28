Ric Hassani Reacts As NBC Bans His New Song, ‘Thunder Fire You’
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ric Hassani, has taken to his official Twitter account to react to the NBC ban on his new song titled ‘Thunder Fire You’.
The R&B singer noted that the NBC are slamming radio stations who play the song on airplay with heavy fines.
With a calm demeanor, he tweets that he finds it interesting.
In his words:
“So, the NBC has banned my song ‘Thunder Fire You’ and are fining radio stations that play it. Interesting.”
‘Thunder Fire You’ is one of the tracks on his newly released album, ‘The Prince I Became’. The song is about a heartbroken lover who is still pained about how their ex left them and wishes ‘Thunder’ upon them.
See his tweet below:
