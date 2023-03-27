Prisoners in Somalia not forgotten in Ramadan celebrations

As Muslims around the world mark the holy month of Ramadan prisoners in Somalia will also be able to join in the celebrations.

Close to 4,000 detainees in 12 establishments across the country received food for the traditional iftar meal distributed by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“We are distributing the foodstuffs to detainees, so they feel part of the joy of Ramadan like people outside do during the fast”, said Mohamed Liban, ICRC Protection Officer.

Among the items distributed were goats, dates, lentils, milk, sugar, a mix of spices, cooking oil, tomato paste and tea leaves.

This year’s holy month of Ramadan comes at a time when Somalia is in the midst of one of its worst droughts.

With sixth consecutive failed rainy seasons looming, food and fuel prices soar, making three-meals-a-day an unattainable luxury for millions of Somalis.

