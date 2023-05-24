Press conference – Support for Egypt’s wastewater treatment plant under Room2Run guarantee

Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Dr. Rania Al Mashat

Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Dr. Rania Al Mashat, the UK Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell and African Development Bank Group Senior Vice President, Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, will hold a press conference to announce support for the first projects under the UK’s $2 billion Room2Run guarantee.

The projects include Egypt’s Gabel El Asfar Wastewater Treatment Plant, “Water Recycling for Agriculture,” considered one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in Africa and the Middle East.

The Room to Run Sovereign transaction was structured with the intention of scaling up the African Development Bank Group’s commitments to climate finance by up to $2 billion and will go a long way in supporting African countries meet their Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs. The sovereign guarantee agreement was signed between the Bank and the U.K in May 2022.

The press conference will be held on the sidelines of the African Development Bank Group’s Annual Meetings currently underway in Sharm El Sheikh.

Date and time: Wednesday, 24 May, 19:00 Egyptian time (GMT+3)

Venue: Fayrouz room, near The Capitol, Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre

