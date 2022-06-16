President Adesina to attend 2022 Commonwealth Business Forum in Kigali

What: Commonwealth Business Forum (part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting)

Who: African Development Bank President Adesina, the Government of Rwanda and heads of Commonwealth states and international organizations

Where: Kigali, Rwanda.

When: 20-25 June 2022

African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi Adesina will join Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, and others, in Kigali, Rwanda for the 2022 Commonwealth Business Forum. The forum forms part of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which will take place 20-25 June 2022.

On 20 June, from 10:20-11:00 am (GMT+2), President Adesina will participate in a fireside chat around the 2022 Commonwealth meetings’ theme, Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.

Joining him will be President Kagame; Makhtar Diop, IFC Managing Director and Executive Vice President; Andrew Forrest, non-executive Chairman, Fortescue Metals Group & Chairman and Co-Founder, Minderoo Foundation; and Amali Chivanthi de Alwis, Managing Director of Microsoft for Startups, United Kingdom.

Adesina will deliver a keynote address during the forum’s opening plenary from 11:30 – 13:00 (GMT+2) on Tuesday, 21 June. The plenary will feature a panel discussion to explore ways to leverage the Commonwealth to catalyze a global economic recovery.

Donald Kaberuka, Managing Partner of Southbridge and former president of the African Development Bank and Vera Songwe, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary, UNECA, will be among the panelists.

Adesina will also take part in a roundtable for Heads of Government and CEOs on Thursday, 23 June, from 15:00-15:30 (GMT+2)

This is the first Commonwealth Business Forum held in Africa since 2007 and the first outside Europe since 2013. The 2020 meeting was canceled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commonwealth Business Forum will offer participants opportunities for one-to-one meetings, an exhibition space, and networking. The 2022 edition will also feature think-tank sessions to support the Government of Rwanda as it assumes the Chair of the Commonwealth.

The official opening of the Heads of Government Meeting will take place on Friday, 24 June.

Click here for more information and the program

