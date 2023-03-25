Police Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi Educates Nigerians Against Fighting, Murder (Video)

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has warned Nigerians against fighting, saying that the law presumes a person to be a murderer if the person he or she injures during a fight dies within a year.

In a video shared on social media, Olumuyiwa harped on people to work on their anger as a mere slap can lead to a person dying and the issue they have will degenerate into a murder case which is not easy to get freed from.

READ ALSO: Lagos Musician, Friend Allegedly Murder Two Bureau-De-Change Operators After Inviting Them To His Home In Lekki

Olumuyiwa stated that when a person causes bodily harm to another person, it has higher punishment than assault or assault occasioning harm.

“If you beat someobody, you fight and you cause injury to someone, do you know that if that person dies within a year and a day, the law still presumes you are the one that killed the person, that the injury you have caused this person is still the cause of the death except otherwise stated by experts, autopsy or something else. That is why it is dangerous.”

He warned against having fights with people. He said people can easily express their anger by mere talking and not fighting as it can lead into something else.

Watch video below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music