Fans, colleagues rejoice as Davido returns to music

A popular singer and record label executive, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has got many of his colleagues and fans jubilating after he announced his return to social media during the week.

Recall that the music star took a break from music and social media after the demise of his only son, Ifeanyi, who drowned in the singer’s Banana Island, Lagos, home on October 31, 2022.

Announcing his return during the week, the singer posted a video on social media with the caption, “There is a time for everything. A time to grieve, heal, laugh and dance. There is also a time to speak and a time for silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love that has held me down. My next album, ‘Timeless’, will be released on March 31, 2023.”

On Friday, March 24, the singer also acknowledged that the support the soon-to-be-released album had enjoyed was immense. He wrote, “The support for ‘Timeless’ over the last few days has been incredible. Thank you for the love. I am so excited to bring this album to life and share it with you in person.

“London (United Kingdom), New York City (United States of America), and Lagos, join me for ‘A Timeless Night’ , a special live event, where we will make memories that will last forever.”

The singer also uploaded a flier which indicated that in April, he would be performing on different dates at the Irving Plaza, New York; and Koko in London; as well as the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Related News

Commenting on his posts, Tiwa Savage wrote, “1 of 1.”

Actor, Kunle Remi, said, “This album will scratch from over play. We are ready.”

A singer, Nikki Laoye, said, “Welcome back, dear. God will continue to give you beauty for ashes. You are loved, my brother.”

Other entertainers who reacted to the singer’s return include Bovi, Akpororo, Joeboy and Rachael Okonkwo.

Meanwhile, fans have also been sending well wishes to the singer. A follower on social media, @dellierex, wrote, “I pray that your challenge and difficult time will strengthen and promote you. Wish you all the best, mentor. March 31 is the day.”

On his part, @spenza781, wrote, “Boss, we miss you for so long (sic). Welcome back.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music