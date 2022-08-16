You are here
Africa 

Police disperse Kisumu protesters with tear gas

Village Reporter,
Last updated: 59 minutes ago

Chaos erupted in Kisumu, a stronghold of longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga, on Monday, after Kenya’s electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the presidential election. Police fired tear gas at angry protesters who blocked roads with burning tyres in the western city. Ruto received 50.49% of the vote, the chairman said, while Odinga received 48.85%. But chaos emerged just before the declaration when the electoral commission’s vice chair and three other commissioners told journalists they could not support the “opaque nature” of the final phase of the process.

More about

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.