Pere Jason’s Remarkable Journey to Victory on The Voice Nigeria Season 4

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, Bayelsa-born singer and songwriter Pere Jason Richman emerged as the winner of season 4 of the highly competitive global singing competition, The Voice Nigeria.

Widely acclaimed for his endearing, soulful vocal range and unique performances, Pere first put the show and other contestants on notice when he stunned the judges with his incredible performance of Beyoncé’s XO during his blind audition.

Throughout the show, he impressed with powerful performances of iconic songs, including Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World,” Daniel Beddingfield’s “If You’re Not The One,” and “Circle of Life” by Carmen Twillie and Lebo M, among others.

Watch his journey below:

