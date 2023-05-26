Nigerian Food and Fashion Came Together at This Dinner Party in Brooklyn

In 2010, Busayo Olupona was working as a corporate finance lawyer in New York City when she began making dresses from traditional African textiles, both as a creative outlet and as a way to connect with her heritage. Olupona, who was born in Boston, lived in Ile-Ife, a city in the southwest of Nigeria, until she was 11, when her family moved to Davis, Calif., for her father’s job teaching African Religion at the University of California, Davis. In 2013, she decided to turn her hobby into a business, launching Busayo, a collection of full-skirted dresses, voluminous pants and puff-sleeved tops, all produced in the country where she spent her childhood.

Known for her love of bright color combinations — think raspberry with tangerine, eggplant with sky blue — Olupona, 43, now travels to the Nigerian cities Abeokuta, Lagos and Osogbo several times a year to work with local artisans. Over the past decade, her designs have been spotted on celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o and Gwyneth Paltrow, and picked up by luxury retailers including Neiman Marcus and Moda Operandi. When she’s home in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Olupona jumps at any opportunity to host a gathering. “Nigerians love a good party,” she says, recalling childhood memories of her parents and their friends dancing to the jùjú music by Shina Peters and King Sunny Ade, dressed up in Nigerian lace and head wraps. “We celebrate everything.”