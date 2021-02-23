Over 100 feminists solidarize with LGBT+ Ghanaians

– Advertisement –





A group of over 100 Ghanaian feminists have announced their solidarity with “LGBT+ Rights Ghana and queer and transgender Ghanaians everywhere.”

Members of the LGBT+ community in Ghana have come under serious attack following news of the commissioning of an office and work space for them in Ghana’s capital Accra.

Ghana is a highly conservative and religious nation, which has driven support for anti-LGBT+ activities.

But with a surge in attempts to resist the acceptability of the LGBT+community in Ghana, the group of Ghanaian feminists wrote a statement “to show the community that you are not alone.”

The feminists who signed the statement said they “hope this statement can help other Ghanaians who feel supportive know that they do not have to be cowed by the violent rhetoric of the government, the press, and the religious sector.”

“The violence directed at the community in the wake of their office launch demonstrates the vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live and why such a community space is needed,” the statement added.

The feminists also expressed their rejection of “the current onslaught of religious, media, and state violence meted out against queer and transgender people, who are simply asserting their God-given right to exist with dignity and safety.”

According to the statement the “backlash against LGBT+ Rights Ghana follows a trend of moral panic led by the media, religious groups, and political figures. Whenever queer Ghanaians demand rights, respect, and safety in our own country, these leaders use the guise of morality and concern to push a violent agenda.”

Their agenda is harmful to queer and trans Ghanaians, and it ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality. We are already witnessing the toll these attacks take on people’s lives.

As a result of the recent media frenzy, many LGBT+ persons are facing increasing threats of violence online, at work and in their homes. Community members have been threatened with evictions, forced marriage and employment termination.”

The over 100 Ghanaian Feminists said they “believe that the patriarchal and colonial constructions of gender and sexuality that shape social expectations and norms not only hurt the LGBT+ community, but continue to keep other marginalized groups–including poor women, sex workers, people with dreadlocs, amongst others–oppressed and constantly policed.

We align our political perspective with a radical vision of freedom and justice for all people in Ghana, which is also enshrined in our Constitution.”

“Of the undersigned, some of us identify as LGBT+, and others identify differently. Our genders are wide-ranging, our geographic locations are in Ghana and its vast Diaspora, and our life experiences are diverse.

What binds us is a shared vision for the freedom and liberation of all people, particularly those who are most marginalised in our communities. We unapologetically and unreservedly stand in support of LGBT+ people to live with dignity and under safe conditions in Ghana,” it added.

The statement also called “on allies to do the work of speaking up for queer and trans people as they are subjected to violence by the state, religious institutions and the public.”

Here are the names of the feminists who signed the statement:

Anima Adjepong, PhD, USA Nana Yaa Agyepong, Ghana Shakia Asamoah, USA Akua Gyamerah, DrPh, USA M. A. Marfo, Young Feminists Collective, Ghana Wunpini Mohammed, PhD, USA Rita Nketiah, PhD, Canada Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, Ghana Abena Benewaa Fosu, Ghana Malaika Aryee-Boi, Ghana Shelia Adufutse, Ghana Abena Awuku, Netherlands Raphaela M.A. Rockson, Ghana Fatima B. Derby, Ghana Godfried Asante, PhD, San Diego State University, USA Akosua Hanson, Ghana Abena Darko, Ghana Joseph Ewoodzie, PhD, Davidson College, USA Amma Dodi, USA Johlyn Fallah, UK Sylvia Bawa, PhD, York University, Canada Nobiana Dodi, USA Adwoa Asante, Ghanafeminism.com USA Makafui Ahorney, Ghana Sayidatu Mariam Ibrahim, University of Ghana, Ghana Ama Amponsah, Canada Elvina Quaison, Ghana Christine Hanson, SOH, Ghana Kafui Offori, Ghana Portia Asantewaa Duah, Feminist, Ghana Ria Boss, Ghana Adoley Pappoe, Israel Adaeze Williams, Nigeria Salma Shanni, Ghana Tracy N. K. Owoo, Ghana Debbie Frempong, USA Emma Dodi, USA Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Canada Portia Asantewaa Duah, Videographer, Ghana Ismael Montana, PhD, Northern Illinois University, USA Shone Edem, Key Watch Ghana, Ghana Wisdom, Solace Initiative , Ghana Alliance for Equality and Diversity (AfED), Ghana Kwame Edwin Out, PhD, University of Virginia, USA Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, FOKN Bois / Wanlov the Kubolor, Ghana Rose Afriyie, USA Yasmin Fuseini-Codjoe, USA Ewurabena S. Hutchful, USA Jeanne Barbara Debre, Ghana Selasie Dotse, USA Nana Yankah, Esq., Shia Travel Group, LLC, USA Akua Agyen, USA Amma Gyamfowa, Canada Keya Prempeh, Canada Phillip Adu, Canada Chris Akyah, USA Olivet Aggrey-Fynn Makiava , USA Madonna Kendona, Accra, Ghana Kofi Ofosu, PHD, University of Texas at Austin, USA Elfreda Tetteh, Germany Betty Esi Awuku, The Netherlands Malaka Grant, South Africa Serena Dankwa, University of Bern, Switzerland Yvette Tetteh, Pure and Just Company, Ghana Jessica Longdon, United Kingdom Ayesha Harruna Attah, Senegal Dshamilja Adeifio, University of Teacher Training, Switzerland Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana Sefakor Agbesi, Germany Nnenna Onuoha, Germany Kuukuwa Manful, U.K. Teki Martei, Ghana Panji Anoff, Pidgen Music, Ghana Selinam Setranah, Ghana Naa Oyo S. Quartey Papafio, Switzerland Anita Enyonam Kwaku (Naa Busuafi), Afed, Ghana Gabriella Rockson, Ghana Hauwa Uthman, Ghana Sel Kofiga, The Slum Studio, Ghana Daniela Gyeabour, Canada Germaine Bombande, Ghana Esinam Agbeyaka, Canada Nana Akua Amoafoa Mensah , Ghana Owiredua Akrofi, UK Nana Aba Armoo-Daniels, USA Dorcas Amoah, Brooklyn, NY Owiredua Akrofi, UK Dorothy L. Hammond, University of Ghana, Ghana Kinna Likimani, Ghana Tawakalitu Braimah, Women in AI, France Nii Kotei Nikoi, PhD, USA Aseye Afi-Djangmah, Ghana Naa Korkoi, Ghana Afia Kwakyewaa Owusu-Nyantakyi, Ghana Fouzia Alhassan, Ghana Justice Okai-Allotey, Humanist Association of Ghana, Ghana Caren Akoto-Adade, Ghana Angela Otoo, Drama Queens, Ghana Jacob Alhassan, Canada Prof. Senam Okudzeto, Director Art in Social Structures, Switzerland Franka Hagan, Ghana

For inquiries about this statement, please contact Dr. Anima Adjepong at adjepoaa@ucmail.uc.edu

You may add your name to the letter here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdx3SvfzouaolOR0Bq1IOgYDqJ9Cw8cxqGm-brgzA-cety_Kg/viewform

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds