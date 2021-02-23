You are here
Over 100 Feminists Solidarize With Lgbt Ghanaians
Africa West Africa World 

Over 100 feminists solidarize with LGBT+ Ghanaians

Elwin Mandowa , , , , , , , , ,
Over 100 Feminists Solidarize With Lgbt Ghanaians

– Advertisement –

A group of over 100 Ghanaian feminists have announced their solidarity with “LGBT+ Rights Ghana and queer and transgender Ghanaians everywhere.”

Members of the LGBT+ community in Ghana have come under serious attack following news of the commissioning of an office and work space for them in Ghana’s capital Accra.

Ghana is a highly conservative and religious nation, which has driven support for anti-LGBT+ activities.

But with a surge in attempts to resist the acceptability of the LGBT+community in Ghana, the group of Ghanaian feminists wrote a statement “to show the community that you are not alone.”

The feminists who signed the statement said they “hope this statement can help other Ghanaians who feel supportive know that they do not have to be cowed by the violent rhetoric of the government, the press, and the religious sector.”

– Advertisement –

“The violence directed at the community in the wake of their office launch demonstrates the vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live and why such a community space is needed,” the statement added.

The feminists also expressed their rejection of “the current onslaught of religious, media, and state violence meted out against queer and transgender people, who are simply asserting their God-given right to exist with dignity and safety.”

According to the statement the “backlash against LGBT+ Rights Ghana follows a trend of moral panic led by the media, religious groups, and political figures. Whenever queer Ghanaians demand rights, respect, and safety in our own country, these leaders use the guise of morality and concern to push a violent agenda.”

Their agenda is harmful to queer and trans Ghanaians, and it ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality. We are already witnessing the toll these attacks take on people’s lives.

– Advertisement –

As a result of the recent media frenzy, many LGBT+ persons are facing increasing threats of violence online, at work and in their homes. Community members have been threatened with evictions, forced marriage and employment termination.”

The over 100 Ghanaian Feminists said they “believe that the patriarchal and colonial constructions of gender and sexuality that shape social expectations and norms not only hurt the LGBT+ community, but continue to keep other marginalized groups–including poor women, sex workers, people with dreadlocs, amongst others–oppressed and constantly policed.

We align our political perspective with a radical vision of freedom and justice for all people in Ghana, which is also enshrined in our Constitution.”

“Of the undersigned, some of us identify as LGBT+, and others identify differently. Our genders are wide-ranging, our geographic locations are in Ghana and its vast Diaspora, and our life experiences are diverse.

What binds us is a shared vision for the freedom and liberation of all people, particularly those who are most marginalised in our communities. We unapologetically and unreservedly stand in support of LGBT+ people to live with dignity and under safe conditions in Ghana,” it added.

The statement also called “on allies to do the work of speaking up for queer and trans people as they are subjected to violence by the state, religious institutions and the public.”

Here are the names of the feminists who signed the statement:

  1. Anima Adjepong, PhD, USA
  2. Nana Yaa Agyepong, Ghana
  3. Shakia Asamoah, USA
  4. Akua Gyamerah, DrPh, USA
  5. M. A. Marfo, Young Feminists Collective, Ghana
  6. Wunpini Mohammed, PhD, USA
  7. Rita Nketiah, PhD, Canada
  8. Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, Ghana
  9. Abena Benewaa Fosu, Ghana
  10. Malaika Aryee-Boi, Ghana
  11. Shelia Adufutse, Ghana
  12. Abena Awuku, Netherlands
  13. Raphaela M.A. Rockson, Ghana
  14. Fatima B. Derby, Ghana
  15. Godfried Asante, PhD, San Diego State University, USA
  16. Akosua Hanson, Ghana
  17. Abena Darko, Ghana
  18. Joseph Ewoodzie, PhD, Davidson College, USA
  19. Amma Dodi, USA
  20. Johlyn Fallah, UK
  21. Sylvia Bawa, PhD, York University, Canada
  22. Nobiana Dodi, USA
  23. Adwoa Asante, Ghanafeminism.com  USA
  24. Makafui Ahorney, Ghana
  25. Sayidatu Mariam Ibrahim, University of Ghana, Ghana
  26. Ama Amponsah, Canada
  27. Elvina Quaison, Ghana
  28. Christine Hanson, SOH, Ghana
  29. Kafui Offori, Ghana
  30. Portia Asantewaa Duah, Feminist, Ghana
  31. Ria Boss, Ghana
  32. Adoley Pappoe, Israel
  33. Adaeze Williams, Nigeria
  34. Salma Shanni, Ghana
  35. Tracy N. K. Owoo, Ghana
  36. Debbie Frempong, USA
  37. Emma Dodi, USA
  38. Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana
  39. Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Canada
  40. Portia Asantewaa Duah, Videographer, Ghana
  41. Ismael Montana, PhD, Northern Illinois University, USA
  42. Shone Edem, Key Watch Ghana, Ghana
  43. Wisdom, Solace Initiative , Ghana
  44. Alliance for Equality and Diversity (AfED), Ghana
  45. Kwame Edwin Out, PhD, University of Virginia, USA
  46. Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, FOKN Bois / Wanlov the Kubolor, Ghana
  47. Rose Afriyie, USA
  48. Yasmin Fuseini-Codjoe, USA
  49. Ewurabena S. Hutchful, USA
  50. Jeanne Barbara Debre, Ghana
  51. Selasie Dotse, USA
  52. Nana Yankah, Esq., Shia Travel Group, LLC, USA
  53. Akua Agyen, USA
  54. Amma Gyamfowa, Canada
  55. Keya Prempeh, Canada
  56. Phillip Adu, Canada
  57. Chris Akyah, USA
  58. Olivet Aggrey-Fynn Makiava , USA
  59. Madonna Kendona, Accra, Ghana
  60. Kofi Ofosu, PHD, University of Texas at Austin, USA
  61. Elfreda Tetteh, Germany
  62. Betty Esi Awuku, The Netherlands
  63. Malaka Grant, South Africa
  64. Serena Dankwa, University of Bern, Switzerland
  65. Yvette Tetteh, Pure and Just Company, Ghana
  66. Jessica Longdon, United Kingdom
  67. Ayesha Harruna Attah, Senegal
  68. Dshamilja Adeifio, University of Teacher Training, Switzerland
  69. Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana
  70. Sefakor Agbesi, Germany
  71. Nnenna Onuoha, Germany
  72. Kuukuwa Manful, U.K.
  73. Teki Martei, Ghana
  74. Panji Anoff, Pidgen Music, Ghana
  75. Selinam Setranah, Ghana
  76. Naa Oyo S. Quartey Papafio, Switzerland
  77. Anita Enyonam Kwaku (Naa Busuafi), Afed, Ghana
  78. Gabriella Rockson, Ghana
  79. Hauwa Uthman, Ghana
  80. Sel Kofiga, The Slum Studio, Ghana
  81. Daniela Gyeabour, Canada
  82. Germaine Bombande, Ghana
  83. Esinam Agbeyaka, Canada
  84. Nana Akua Amoafoa Mensah , Ghana
  85. Owiredua Akrofi, UK
  86. Nana Aba Armoo-Daniels, USA
  87. Dorcas Amoah, Brooklyn, NY
  88. Owiredua Akrofi, UK
  89. Dorothy L. Hammond, University of Ghana, Ghana
  90. Kinna Likimani, Ghana
  91. Tawakalitu Braimah, Women in AI, France
  92. Nii Kotei Nikoi, PhD, USA
  93. Aseye Afi-Djangmah, Ghana
  94. Naa Korkoi, Ghana
  95. Afia Kwakyewaa Owusu-Nyantakyi, Ghana
  96. Fouzia Alhassan, Ghana
  97. Justice Okai-Allotey, Humanist Association of Ghana, Ghana
  98. Caren Akoto-Adade, Ghana
  99. Angela Otoo, Drama Queens, Ghana
  100. Jacob Alhassan, Canada
  101. Prof. Senam Okudzeto, Director Art in Social Structures, Switzerland
  102. Franka Hagan, Ghana

For inquiries about this statement, please contact Dr. Anima Adjepong at adjepoaa@ucmail.uc.edu

You may add your name to the letter here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdx3SvfzouaolOR0Bq1IOgYDqJ9Cw8cxqGm-brgzA-cety_Kg/viewform

Ghana accused of abusing rights of gays and Lesbians

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email