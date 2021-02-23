Over 100 feminists solidarize with LGBT+ Ghanaians
A group of over 100 Ghanaian feminists have announced their solidarity with “LGBT+ Rights Ghana and queer and transgender Ghanaians everywhere.”
Members of the LGBT+ community in Ghana have come under serious attack following news of the commissioning of an office and work space for them in Ghana’s capital Accra.
Ghana is a highly conservative and religious nation, which has driven support for anti-LGBT+ activities.
But with a surge in attempts to resist the acceptability of the LGBT+community in Ghana, the group of Ghanaian feminists wrote a statement “to show the community that you are not alone.”
The feminists who signed the statement said they “hope this statement can help other Ghanaians who feel supportive know that they do not have to be cowed by the violent rhetoric of the government, the press, and the religious sector.”
“The violence directed at the community in the wake of their office launch demonstrates the vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live and why such a community space is needed,” the statement added.
The feminists also expressed their rejection of “the current onslaught of religious, media, and state violence meted out against queer and transgender people, who are simply asserting their God-given right to exist with dignity and safety.”
According to the statement the “backlash against LGBT+ Rights Ghana follows a trend of moral panic led by the media, religious groups, and political figures. Whenever queer Ghanaians demand rights, respect, and safety in our own country, these leaders use the guise of morality and concern to push a violent agenda.”
Their agenda is harmful to queer and trans Ghanaians, and it ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality. We are already witnessing the toll these attacks take on people’s lives.
As a result of the recent media frenzy, many LGBT+ persons are facing increasing threats of violence online, at work and in their homes. Community members have been threatened with evictions, forced marriage and employment termination.”
The over 100 Ghanaian Feminists said they “believe that the patriarchal and colonial constructions of gender and sexuality that shape social expectations and norms not only hurt the LGBT+ community, but continue to keep other marginalized groups–including poor women, sex workers, people with dreadlocs, amongst others–oppressed and constantly policed.
We align our political perspective with a radical vision of freedom and justice for all people in Ghana, which is also enshrined in our Constitution.”
“Of the undersigned, some of us identify as LGBT+, and others identify differently. Our genders are wide-ranging, our geographic locations are in Ghana and its vast Diaspora, and our life experiences are diverse.
What binds us is a shared vision for the freedom and liberation of all people, particularly those who are most marginalised in our communities. We unapologetically and unreservedly stand in support of LGBT+ people to live with dignity and under safe conditions in Ghana,” it added.
The statement also called “on allies to do the work of speaking up for queer and trans people as they are subjected to violence by the state, religious institutions and the public.”
Here are the names of the feminists who signed the statement:
- Anima Adjepong, PhD, USA
- Nana Yaa Agyepong, Ghana
- Shakia Asamoah, USA
- Akua Gyamerah, DrPh, USA
- M. A. Marfo, Young Feminists Collective, Ghana
- Wunpini Mohammed, PhD, USA
- Rita Nketiah, PhD, Canada
- Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, Ghana
- Abena Benewaa Fosu, Ghana
- Malaika Aryee-Boi, Ghana
- Shelia Adufutse, Ghana
- Abena Awuku, Netherlands
- Raphaela M.A. Rockson, Ghana
- Fatima B. Derby, Ghana
- Godfried Asante, PhD, San Diego State University, USA
- Akosua Hanson, Ghana
- Abena Darko, Ghana
- Joseph Ewoodzie, PhD, Davidson College, USA
- Amma Dodi, USA
- Johlyn Fallah, UK
- Sylvia Bawa, PhD, York University, Canada
- Nobiana Dodi, USA
- Adwoa Asante, Ghanafeminism.com USA
- Makafui Ahorney, Ghana
- Sayidatu Mariam Ibrahim, University of Ghana, Ghana
- Ama Amponsah, Canada
- Elvina Quaison, Ghana
- Christine Hanson, SOH, Ghana
- Kafui Offori, Ghana
- Portia Asantewaa Duah, Feminist, Ghana
- Ria Boss, Ghana
- Adoley Pappoe, Israel
- Adaeze Williams, Nigeria
- Salma Shanni, Ghana
- Tracy N. K. Owoo, Ghana
- Debbie Frempong, USA
- Emma Dodi, USA
- Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana
- Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Canada
- Portia Asantewaa Duah, Videographer, Ghana
- Ismael Montana, PhD, Northern Illinois University, USA
- Shone Edem, Key Watch Ghana, Ghana
- Wisdom, Solace Initiative , Ghana
- Alliance for Equality and Diversity (AfED), Ghana
- Kwame Edwin Out, PhD, University of Virginia, USA
- Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, FOKN Bois / Wanlov the Kubolor, Ghana
- Rose Afriyie, USA
- Yasmin Fuseini-Codjoe, USA
- Ewurabena S. Hutchful, USA
- Jeanne Barbara Debre, Ghana
- Selasie Dotse, USA
- Nana Yankah, Esq., Shia Travel Group, LLC, USA
- Akua Agyen, USA
- Amma Gyamfowa, Canada
- Keya Prempeh, Canada
- Phillip Adu, Canada
- Chris Akyah, USA
- Olivet Aggrey-Fynn Makiava , USA
- Madonna Kendona, Accra, Ghana
- Kofi Ofosu, PHD, University of Texas at Austin, USA
- Elfreda Tetteh, Germany
- Betty Esi Awuku, The Netherlands
- Malaka Grant, South Africa
- Serena Dankwa, University of Bern, Switzerland
- Yvette Tetteh, Pure and Just Company, Ghana
- Jessica Longdon, United Kingdom
- Ayesha Harruna Attah, Senegal
- Dshamilja Adeifio, University of Teacher Training, Switzerland
- Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana
- Sefakor Agbesi, Germany
- Nnenna Onuoha, Germany
- Kuukuwa Manful, U.K.
- Teki Martei, Ghana
- Panji Anoff, Pidgen Music, Ghana
- Selinam Setranah, Ghana
- Naa Oyo S. Quartey Papafio, Switzerland
- Anita Enyonam Kwaku (Naa Busuafi), Afed, Ghana
- Gabriella Rockson, Ghana
- Hauwa Uthman, Ghana
- Sel Kofiga, The Slum Studio, Ghana
- Daniela Gyeabour, Canada
- Germaine Bombande, Ghana
- Esinam Agbeyaka, Canada
- Nana Akua Amoafoa Mensah , Ghana
- Owiredua Akrofi, UK
- Nana Aba Armoo-Daniels, USA
- Dorcas Amoah, Brooklyn, NY
- Dorothy L. Hammond, University of Ghana, Ghana
- Kinna Likimani, Ghana
- Tawakalitu Braimah, Women in AI, France
- Nii Kotei Nikoi, PhD, USA
- Aseye Afi-Djangmah, Ghana
- Naa Korkoi, Ghana
- Afia Kwakyewaa Owusu-Nyantakyi, Ghana
- Fouzia Alhassan, Ghana
- Justice Okai-Allotey, Humanist Association of Ghana, Ghana
- Caren Akoto-Adade, Ghana
- Angela Otoo, Drama Queens, Ghana
- Jacob Alhassan, Canada
- Prof. Senam Okudzeto, Director Art in Social Structures, Switzerland
- Franka Hagan, Ghana
For inquiries about this statement, please contact Dr. Anima Adjepong at adjepoaa@ucmail.uc.edu
You may add your name to the letter here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdx3SvfzouaolOR0Bq1IOgYDqJ9Cw8cxqGm-brgzA-cety_Kg/viewform
