Osinbajo educates new citizens on what it means to be Nigerian

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the vice president represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the 1st 2023 Award of Nigerian Citizenship by Registration and Naturalization to 385 Foreign Nationals.

The event was held at the Nigerian Correctional Service Headquarters, in Abuja.

According to Osinbajo, Nigeria is a country that welcomes all classes of people from all over the world.

Among the 385 recipients are British national, Prof. David Jowitt and several Americans including Janice Okpanachi, all of whom have made their marks in different spheres of the Nigerian society.

“Nigeria is a nation brimming with cultural diversity. We have a rich history of immigration from all over, Africa and beyond; the greatness of our nation can be partly attributed to this.

“Numerous contributions have been made by immigrants to the Nigerian society throughout our history. A lot of our current traditions, music, food and art have been richly influenced by people and cultures beyond our borders.

“We are diverse but we remain bound and united by a shared history, undergirded by constitutional guarantees of liberty and equality. We celebrate our diversities believing from knowledge, history and experience that we are strengthened by these differences.”

The vice president said it was an honour when foreigners felt connected to the land and became part of the people.

“I welcome you all into the Nigerian family with great pride; irrespective of your country of descent or origin or your mother tongue, Nigeria is now your country, our history and traditions are now yours.

“I urge you to go beyond your pledge of loyalty to the flag, our laws, as well as the high ideals of the anthem and national pledge to do what you have pledged in your daily lives and in all situations,” Osinbajo said.

On his part, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said that the reforms by the Federal Government have enhanced the process of earning Nigerian citizenship.

He added that awarding citizenship to foreigners had positive implications on the nation’s economy.

The minister commended the beneficiaries of the 2023 Nigerian Citizenship for believing in the country in spite of the challenges.

He said that the Buhari administration had laid the foundation for making it easier for more foreigners to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country as citizens.

Aregbesola said that due to improvements in the processes of awarding citizenship to non-Nigerians, more foreigners had received citizenship under the Buhari administration than any government.

