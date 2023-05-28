Tunisian Ons Jabeur ready to fight for victory at the French Open

Tunisian female tennis champion Ons Jabeur insists she is ready to play in the French Open at Roland Garros.

Recently, Jabeur suffered a calf injury that she now claims to have recovered from.

“Definitely 100 per cent. I was training with a lot of players, moving normally. But, you always have it in your mind like what if something could happen? But I try not to focus on that. But yeah, definitely finding, my rhythm… the way I move on the court, I feel like it’s much better”, said Ons Jabeur, seeded 7th at this year’s tournament.

On Monday, Ons Jabeur will face Italian Lucia Bronzetti in the first round.

“The first match will be hard, because she’s actually on the rise right now. There is no easy first round. I will do my best. The most important thing for me is to be in good health, because it was hard lately with all these injuries that I had sustained. I will try to play with the same mindset as for Charleston, because I think it was the best tournament that I played this season. I will try to keep up and enjoy playing on court”, promised the Tunisian player.

One year ago, Jabeur was knocked out in the first round at Roland Garros by Magda Linette.

Sourced from Africanews