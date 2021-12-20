Opposition party in Burkina reappoints leader

The main opposition party in Burkina Faso, CDP, has re-elected Eddie Komboïgo has its leader.

The election took place on Sunday during the 8th Congress in the capital, Ouagadougou.

The party presented a new political bureau comprised of 89 members that marks another turn for the party founded 25 years ago.

“I thank you and assure you that you have made the right choice. I promise fair management of the party. I will work for a great rally” promised Eddie Komboïgo, President of the Congress for Democracy and Progress party.

The party confirmed former leader Blaise Campaoré as honorary president and vowed to increase internal cohesion.

“We decided to keep President Blaise Compaoré as Honorary President, but we withdrew all the attributions that were given to him” said the re-elected leader.

Eddie Komboïgo promised to carry out an extensive reform plan with a view to increase support among the grassroots.

Sourced from Africanews