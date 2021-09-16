You are here
Africa 

Opposition demonstration banned by authorities in Kinshasa suppressed by police

Village Reporter ,

Last updated: 12 hours ago

An opposition demonstration, banned by the authorities, is quickly supressed by the police in Kinshasa who proceed to arrest people. Local leader of the opposition party Martin Fayulu also becomes embroiled with the police during the demonstration. Along the road, a large police presence is visible for several kilometres, from the Palais du peuple (the seat of parliament, in the north of the capital) to the popular district of Tshangu.

More about

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.