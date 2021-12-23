Olamide praised as viral ‘Zazu’ singer, Portable becomes a hit

Famous Nigerian artist, Olamide Adedeji, popularly called ‘Baddo’ has received encomiums for his hand in life changing story of Portable.

Portable went viral few days ago and has since been trending after Olamide featured in his song ‘Zazoo Zehh’.

The street boy, who started small, has become a viral sensation, as his followers grew on Instagram from 20k to 131k and still counting.

He has also performed on stage with top artists like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Small doctor at their concerts.

However, things turned soar for him after Wizkid’s concert in Lagos as he called out PocoLee, accusing him of intellectual theft of his song and dollars given to him by Wizkid.

His promoter, ‘Kogbagidi’, Pocolee and some artists took a swipe at him, calling him ungrateful.

But Olamide stood by Portable and begged everyone he called out in the video to forgive him, explaining that he is new in the industry and still needs to learn so many things as he grows in his career.

“This life no get manual as we Dey live so we Dey learn. Forgive am,” Olamide wrote on Instagram.

Portable, Pocolee and Kogbagidi have reconciled and are in good terms.

This act by Olamide was impressive and got many praising him, describing him as a legend for helping a street boy.

Here are some comments gathered by DAILY POST from Twitter:

@BarcaPrincipal “ Despite all the brouhaha,Olamide is still appealing to Kogbagidi to forgive Portable.Olamide is a super human abeg.”

@Mikeoriv “ Let’s talk about how Olamide made portable (zazuu guy) share the same stage with himself and Wizkid.

Baddo is always putting people on, giving them moments they will never forget in their life.”

@OkikiOl50 “Olamide’s influence on upcoming artistes is still unmatched . KING for a reason remembered when he jumped on Bella’s vision 2020 , Now he’s international even ‘Zazu’ self dey zeh for all the speakers now.”

@WesthamPrincipal “ Portable who sang Zazu and became popular just few days ago is already performing live on stage with Tiwa Savage?The impact of Olamide in the music industry and upcoming artistes can never be overemphasised.”

@Damoofresh “ That’s why I respect baddoo always, he loves helping people.The Don.”

@Sophia “ Olamide is just about love. He had to plea to portable manager (Kogbagidi) to forgive him. Blessed King!

@Otunba “Okay this is a good gesture from Portable for apologizing to Kogbagidi and Poco Lee and also eulogizing Olamide, but this doesn’t change the fact that Poco Lee shouldn’t have made the song Poco Lee ft Portable ft Olamide.”

@Oluwajosh “ Olamide Is Carrying Portable Like Wyclef,Canceled the release of his own song to allow portable enjoy the moment and buzz his Zazu Zeh song,His IG followers went from 30k to 200k.Olamide is the king of the street.”

@MrBrikillla “ How can I thank enough Olamide Baddo for all he did for Portable Zaazu creator.May our helper find find us.”

@Iamdonave “Wow Olamide gbayi.”

