Odinga maintains Tuesday protest to continue despite ban from the gov’t

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga has maintained calls for Tuesday national protests over the high cost of living citing government unwillingness and lack of good faith in holding the talks to address its main issues.

Odinga together with member top leadership in the Azimio coalition have pledged to resume weekly protests despite the recent move by the government to hold bipartisan talks in parliament to address its main issues that include a reform towards the electoral body and opening of the election servers to ascertain vote validity.

The former premier Raila Odinga on Monday also cautioned the president against gagging the opposition during protests further accusing the police of being partisan when they exercise their rights through demos.

The government on the other hand warned the opposition against the Tuesday demos with President Ruto asking Azimio Coalition to avoid violence and destruction of property, urging the Raila-led team to embrace bipartisan talks in parliament.

President Ruto also reminded the opposition that it was his duty as the head of government to protect the rights and property of all Kenyans warning that he will not allow protests in the city centre.

Odinga has accused Ruto of stealing last year’s election and of failing to control surging cost of living that is hitting Kenyans hard.

They have been struggling to make ends meet in the face of high prices for basic goods and a plunging local currency. A record drought has left millions hungry.

