O2 concert: Davido appreciates attendees, hints at tour

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has appreciated fans who attended his Saturday night concert at the O2 Arena in London.

Sharing a picture from the concert on his Instagram page on Sunday, the Aye crooner stated that he’d post videos of the event all through the week.

In the caption, Davido also hinted at a music tour, as he promised to share the dates soon.

The singer said, “Success occurs when your dreams get bigger than excuses! Full bowl sold out. I’m posting videos all week!! electrifying!!

“Thank you London and everyone that came out to rock with us. Tour dates on the way!”

The singer had earlier announced that he sold out all the tickets for the show, an indication that the 20,000-capacity arena was fully occupied by fans.

This was a second-time achievement for the singer, who also sold out the O2 Arena during his January 2019 concert.

