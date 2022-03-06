My music career made me master many things – Simi

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, simply known as Simi, on Sunday, opened up on her music journey, saying she had to master many things on the job to help her career music wise.

The mother-of-one disclosed this in a series of tweets on her Twitter handle, noting that she had to go through the learning curve to achieve more in the industry.

She listed what she had to master to include fame, networking and depending on outside opinions.

The tweets read, “There are so many things that don’t come naturally to me that I’ve had to master because my kadara (destiny) chose music. Like fame. And networking. And depending on outside opinions. I’m just now seriously coming to terms with how difficult this is for me. Sorry Simi.

“Most days, I just want to write whatever song I like, read a book and hang out with my daughter…and have someone putting 1m dollaz in my acct weekly just for being myself.

“It’s hard work for my spirit and mind.

“I used to have disgusting stage fright for years, but I loved music so much, I fought for it lol. I don’t even know what’s funny lol as how.”

