Nobody did in Lagos, I will not sing if no one faints at my Abuja show: Singer Johnny Drille warns fans ahead

Music star, Johnny Drille, is giving a stern warning to his fans in Abuja ahead of his upcoming concert in the city

The singer vowed not to sing if no one faints upon sighting him mounting the stage for his performance

Drille further declared that no one fainted at his Lagos show the previous week, and fans have reacted to his interesting threat

It looks like fans fainting is one of the things that inspire Mavin Records act, Johnny Drille to deliver amazing performances on stage.

The singer shared his displeasure at how fans refused to faint upon sighting him at his Lagos show last week and he seems not cool with the idea.

Johnny Drille threatens his Abuja fans. Credit: @johnnydrille

Source: Instagram

In a post he shared on his Instagram page, the singer declared that he will not perform if no one faints at his upcoming Abuja concert. He wrote on his page:

“Nobody fainted seeing me in my Lagos show last week, Abuja people if somebody doesn’t faint next week when I come I’m not sing anything. Thats my deal.”

Check out the post below:

Fans react to Johnny Drille’s post

Nigerians have reacted to the singer’s threat and some fans have signalled their interest in fainting for him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dotmanofficial:

“Abeg shift make I faint.”

Amazingklef:

“Hope you have paramedic on ground oh.”

Naijasinglegirl:

“I can faint for you at your next show. N30K only for 30 seconds faint. If you book me for one minute straight I can lie down motionlessly for N50k. Add extra N20k on top and I won’t get up even when they pour me pure water.”

X_tianah:

“There was no space to faint jare, pele joor next time i will faint.”

_Lifeofshay_:

“Come to kaduna and I’ll faint.”

Ruu__thie:

“I can faint but unfortunately I’m not in Abuja… come to PH i will faint.”

Johnny Drille reacts as American drivers stop for him to cross the road

Legit.ng earlier reported that Johnny Drille was in awe of his experiences in Los Angeles and he would like to replicate it in Nigeria.

The music star was wowed that cars stopped for him and other pedestrians to cross the road in the American city.

He vowed to try using the pedestrian crossing in Nigeria, perhaps in Ajah or Obalende.

Source: Legit.ng News

