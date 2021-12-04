Home | News | General | Nigerians celebrate as Wizkid wins Apple music’s African Artist of The Year award

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has now added another achievement to his list of breakthroughs

The Made In Lagos star was recently named Apple music’s African Artist of the year alongside other stars from all over the world

A photo of Wizkid holding his plaque made the rounds online and fans gushed as they celebrated the music star

Top Nigerian music star, Wizkid, is no doubt at the peak of his career and is currently enjoying a long string of successes.

Just recently, the Ojuelegba crooner joined many artists across the world who were recognised by Apple music.

Wizkid was named by Apple music as Africa’s artist of the year as they shared a photo of him posing with his plaque alongside other winners.

Wizkid wins Apple Music African artist award.

Photos: @wizkidayo, @theapplehub

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Others on Apple music winners’ list

Also on the list of Apple music winners was The Weeknd who bagged the Global Artist of the year award, Olivia Rodrigo who won Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Scriptonite won Russia’s artist of the year award, RIN won Germany’s artist of the year and Aya Nakamura won it for France.

See post below:

Nigerians celebrate Wizkid

Wizkid’s success was greatly celebrated by Nigerians who took to social media to react to the news of his Apple Music win.

Read some of their comments below:

Cutekimani:

“The original Starboy and the real Starboy .”

Aji_xxl:

“The whole Africa!!!! Wizzy mapami nah!!!.”

Trechkid_sog1:

“Thank God say I be wiz fan o jealousy for wan kill me.”

Sefhanonline:

“So Africa na country now … no wahala continue .”

Jenny_goldbabe:

“Comparing big wiz to any African artist is now a criminal offence #big wiz.”

Rabome.png:

“This is very stupid they were giving categories according to countries then when it was wiz it became africawhen is this racist stuff ever gonna end.”

Wal_turner:

“A whole Africa, man of the year wizzy.”

Nice one.

Wizkid is a brand

Wizkid’s Made In Lagos concert that was recently held at the O2 Arena in London has no doubt made a great number of people happy.

Many internet users have continued to gush over their experience at the concert and a UK-based businessman, Toba Abiodun, was one of those who made cool bucks from the event.

Taking to his Snapchat page, Toba flaunted a bag filled with bundles of pound notes and explained that he made close to 100 grand (N55 million), from reselling Wizkid’s tickets.

He had nothing but praises for Wizkid who he described as a brand.

Source: Legit

