Nobel laureate economist Esther Duflo to deliver 2021 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture

What: 2021 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture

Who: African Development Institute, African Development Bank Group

When: Monday, 13 December 2021; 14:00-16.00 GMT

Where: Virtual

Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will on 13 December deliver the 2021 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture, organized by the African Development Institute.

The theme of the lecture is Good Economics for Warmer Times: How to Address Our Climate Change Challenges. It will be attended by Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, and Professor Kevin Urama, Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management of the Bank Group.

Esther Duflo is the Abdul Latif Jameel Professor of Poverty Alleviation and Development Economics in the Department of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a co-founder and co-director of the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab. In her research, she seeks to understand the economic lives of poor people to help design and evaluate social policies. She has also worked on health, education, financial inclusion, environment and governance.

Click here to register, or join the ceremony by clicking on the following live stream links:

