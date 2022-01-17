Nigeria’s Weapon Of Mass Destruction Which Nigerians Themselves Activate, By Ndidi Uwechue

The online Encyclopaedia Britannica describes a weapon of mass destruction as a “weapon with the capacity to inflict death and destruction on such a massive scale and so indiscriminately that its very presence in the hands of a hostile power can be considered a grievous threat.”

It then goes on to state that they are either nuclear, biological or chemical weaponry. Nigeria though, lacking what it takes to produce high tech weapons, has an unsophisticated but powerful “Weapon of Mass Destruction” (WMD) that takes the form of a document. Those who wrote it knew it would be effective as a WMD because they know the psychology of its victims, ie the Nigerian populace, would come together to make this document a very powerful WMD against their own selves.

Given its destructive abilities, the 1999 constitution being operated is well labelled Nigeria’s WMD. Senator Olusola Adeyeye dared to tell Nigerians in 2019 that the 1999 constitution would never bring about peace or progress. Wherever you have no peace, and you have no progress, you have war or war-like effects: Nigeria has been turned into a country of both mal-governed and ungoverned spaces. Furthermore, Chief Nnia Nwodo revealed how as Minister of Information at the time, with his ministry responsible for printing the constitution, he had been kept in the dark, and sidelined, therefore, (like the rest of Nigeria) he had not seen the 1999 constitution until those who foisted that forgery upon the country, got it printed.

Being an efficient WMD, that 1999 constitution brings on backwardness, corruption, and impunity (so no progress), plus it is the facilitator of genocide for land grab by the immigrant settler Fulani, and their Islamic terrorists (so no peace). All this information is already in the public domain: both national and international organisations have pointed out the Fulani as the “bad guys” who are executing a genocide (Jihad) in order to establish their caliphate on the ancestral lands of indigenous peoples.

The NINAS Movement has also explained how the power of that WMD 1999 constitution gets activated: by its life being regularly renewed by Nigerians themselves, even though they are its victims. The life of the 1999 constitution gets renewed every four years by elections. This is because the declared winner will swear an Oath of Office to uphold, defend, and govern by that illegitimate 1999 constitution. Therefore, should Nigerians yet again decide to go to national elections (in 2023) under that 1999 constitution, they would be choosing to remain their own worst enemy.

Before harmful behaviours can be eliminated, they are first identified. Let us therefore reflect upon which factors in the Nigerian national orientation makes them self-sabotaging victims of the illegitimate 1999 constitution. Just two aspects will be considered.

1. Lack of community focus

There is a culture where when there is a problem that affects everyone, individual-mindedness looks for a way to bypass it for self (and children). Thus, when it comes to fixing a problem, rather than seek solutions that would benefit the community together, each person or family unit will look for how they alone can escape any fallout from the problem. We therefore see personal boreholes for water, personal generators for electricity etc, without much concern for those too poor to acquire such equipment.

2. A childlike focus on the here and now

Very young children can be lured away by kidnappers and paedophiles with sweets or biscuits because being little children their minds focus on the goodie before their eyes and they are unable to consider the dangerous consequences of taking those sweets/biscuits. They can only think about now. Now they see the sweets/biscuits, now they want them.

It is that same kind of focus on the now that is a source of danger for Nigerians because anybody who wishes them ill, would use that against them. It is the reason why politicians can bribe adult Nigerians with bags of rice (or other goodies eg Trader Moni etc) at elections. They see the rice/goodie and focus on it, not on the sad consequences of having another round of four years of terribly bad governance.

It is the reason why students suffering at university or polytechnic, plus workers who threaten to strike because of poor conditions, all are impotent in the end because they will get offered a few goodies they can enjoy now now, so stop to grab them, without considering the consequences to themselves tomorrow of not continuing to fight for better conditions.

It is the same reason why Nigerians, knowing that the 1999 constitution is a forgery that is against their good, that should get decommissioned, so they should organise to get that done since they will never progress or have peace under it, and even their very lives and that of their children are at risk, instead dismiss their adult (and human) duty to stop the genocide, to stop the fraud of “1999 constitution”, choosing rather to focus exclusively on the goodie before them: making money for self.

Some put all these behaviours down to “poverty”. However, a significant proportion of people with this orientation are not poor. The goodie-for-your-vote has not, and will not lessen poverty. Also, as insecurity and kidnappings increase, those today making money would find their customer base shrinking as the cost of living and doing business increase, and as workers’ salaries remain unpaid. Moreover, with the WMD 1999 constitution hanging over everyone’s head, focusing only on the goodie to gain today, is not a solution of any kind.

The orientation of the Judas Goats who make the WMD 1999 constitution look as if it is untouchable, and who push Nigerians to National Elections in 2023 under it, can also be compared to that of young children tempted by sweets/goodies from a criminal. Prominent among them are politicians, influencers, lawyers, traditional rulers, cultural leaders, plus pastors and priests. Their lives are guided by the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, but also in a big way, the pride of life. Being a Judas Goat, they get rewarded with loads of goodies when they herd Nigerians into the harmful direction that the creators of the 1999 constitution want the populace to end up in.

The 1999 constitution problem is a community problem so it needs a community solution. Just like little children taking the sweet/biscuit offered, will not solve their hunger problem. They need a regular source of wholesome food. Nigerians too need a regular and sustainable friendly environment for living and working in. That means taking down the WMD that is the imposed 1999 constitution. Nigerians themselves activate that fraudulent constitution by their choices, so Nigerians can also choose to deactivate that document. The NINAS Movement has organised a non-violent and orderly process to achieve its deactivation, which involves halting preparations for national elections 2023 to go into a transitional arrangement where governance structures remain in place, and there would be self-determination regional referendums for indigenous ethnic nationalities to decide the type of safe union they want to be in.

Ndidi Uwechue is a British citizen with Igbo heritage from the lower Niger bloc. She is a retired Metropolitan (London) Police Officer, she is a signatory to the Constitutional Force Majeure, and she writes from Abuja.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters