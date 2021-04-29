“Nigerians Have Gotten Used To Hearing Bad News” – Singer Yemi Alade

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has lamented over the current high level of insecurity in the country.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the talented vocalist maintained that the recurring negative incidents in the country have subsequently made the citizens get used to it.

Yemi Alade tweeted: “Nigerians have gotten used to hearing bad news ,kidnap, deaths. We have become managers of an open house asylum!”

She isn’t the only Nigerian celebrity who have spoken up following the high rise of insecurity.

Davido also spoke up about the recent killings and kidnappings in Nigeria.

The Jowo Crooner took to his official Twitter account to express his thought and that of millions of Nigerians as things are obviously falling apart in the security sphere of the country.

In his tweet, he had pleaded to God to have mercy on Nigeria: “God help Nigeria…. At this point… we are all tired” he wrote.

