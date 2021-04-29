Singer Rema Splurges N15 Million On VVS Diamond Chain

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema has spent a whopping sum of N15 million on a VVS diamond chain.

The 20-year-old took to his Instagram stories to show off the flashy jewelry, and according to reports, the VVS diamond chain is worth a whopping $40k (N15 million).

Meanwhile, Teni has revealed why she chose to collaborate with Davido on her ‘Wondaland’ album.

Nigerians had previously asked the singer why she chose to sing with Davido despite being close to Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Responding to the question in a recent interview with Adesope Olajide, the self-acclaimed sugar mummy of Lagos affirmed that ‘it had to be Davido,’ despite her closeness with other big stars like Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Adding to her point, Teni stated that O.B.O was one of the few who encouraged her to give her music career a shot in Nigeria while she was in Atlanta.

Teni said: “I remember Wiz saw me at the headies and Wiz literally stood up and said hello. They always show love, Burna ….. Anywhere Burna sees me, he always shows love. But David is special because I have known Davido since Atlanta ooo.”

