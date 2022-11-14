You are here
Nigerian Music Journalist, Agwuma Kingsley, Comments on Wizkid’s Recent Album

The role of music Journalists have been vital in the progress of the music culture and trend setting. As Agwuma Kingsley, the fast rising Nigerian music Journalist who has been writing factual reviews for albums and songs unveils a thoughtful piece on the recent Wizkid’s album released last week.

According to Agwuma Kingsley via his  Twitter handle “Who sets rules for culture? You have no right to question Wizkid’s lyricism. This is art. Don’t be a Dummy. Wizkid is doing his work and it is good for the FC.” He said via Twitter @Agwumakingsley1

While he has dished out the full album review for the project via his Newsletter.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

