Nigerian Idol Season 7 heats up as Precious and Joel exit competition

Last night, contestants on Nigerian Idol went back to the roots with hit songs from A-list African artists. While the contestants looked beautiful in their African attire, their moods were far from relaxed.

Zadok opened the show with his performance of Wizkid’s Back To The Matter. It was a prelude to the glorious performances to come. His performance was followed by Debby’s cover of Brenda Fassie’s legendary song, Vulindlela. She gave an outstanding performance and complimented it with her shimmering gold dress. Simi mentioned that she reminded her of Yemi Alade.

The next contestant who was saved by the audiences’ votes was Gerald, and he treated everyone to a beautiful rendition of P-Square’s Ifunnaya. Next up was Faith who paid homage to the legendary Lagbaja with her cover of his song, Always On My Mind.

The Isoko native left the judges speechless and received a notable “thank you” from Obi Asika when he found his voice. She also received a promise of a hug from Simi at the end of the show. In D’banj’s words, “faith without works is dead,” her performance showed she put in the work.

Fans favourite, Itohan gave an electrifying performance of Omawumi’s If You Ask Me. Her composure and star power showed everyone that she is a powerhouse and definitely one to look out for. Abigail’s performance of D’banj Emergency had the Kokomaster on his feet. In Simi’s words, she never makes safe choices, and she never disappoints with her performances.

Progress’ got a standing ovation from the judges with his rendition of Wizkid’s Joy. He was cool, calm and collected as he delivered another solid performance. Jordan was next on the call list and he confirmed his position in the top ten list with his rendition of Burna Boy’s Ye.

Banty clinched the ninth spot on the list. Her amazing albeit rushed performance of Davido’s Aye showed everyone another side of her.

In an emotional end to the show, David Opera closed with 9ice’s Street Credibility. He had everyone on their feet dancing and gave an outstanding end to the tense but fun night.

Sadly, his performance also meant that Precious and Joel’s journeys had come to an end on Nigerian Idol Season 7. While we are still devastated about these two great talents going home, we can help but think “What a night!” and look forward to next Sunday’s live show.

Nigerian Idol live show continues next week, don’t forget to vote for your favourite contestants as the power to determine who stays and who leaves is solely in the hands of the viewers. Fans can visit the DStv app to learn more about the voting process. Voting is open now and will close at 9 pm on Thursday. Viewers can vote via the mobile site, website, or the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

Sourced From Nigerian Music