Popular Nigerian singer leaves stage as fan grabs his manhood + Video

Popular Nigerian Singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, also known as Ruger, has been spotted in a video being sexually assaulted by a fan while performing on stage.

The singer was in the middle of his performance when he moved to the edge of the stage and a female fan grabbed his male member.

The 22-year-old was visibly angered by the fan’s action.

Ruger stared at the fan for a while before walking off stage.

Meanwhile, fellow singer, Oladips, blamed Ruger for the grabbing of his manhood by the fan.

Oladips said his vulgar lyrics about sex led the fan to sexually assault him.

