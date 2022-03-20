Nigerian Celebrities, Toke Makinwa,, Rudeboy, Mr Macaroni, Lament Rising Cost Of Living

Nigerian entertainers have complained about the rising cost of living in the country, occasioned by the increase in fuel and diesel prices, as well as dwindling electricity supply.

Recall that in the past month, there has been scarcity of fuel after ‘dirty’ premium motor spirit was imported into the country, spoiling the vehicles of many Nigerians. This is even as the usually poor power supply has grown even worse, as the national grid collapsed twice this week.

Singer, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, cried out over the huge sum of money he expends on fuelling his generator. He wrote on social media, “Ordinary house, I am spending N1.4m naira for (sic) diesel. Diesel is the new luxury.”

On his part, popular skit maker and actor, Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, tweeted, “No light, fuel price has gone up, scarcity, Academic Staff Union of Universities is on strike, food prices have gone up, housing cost is ridiculously high, the security level of lives and property is worrisome, and no jobs. Salaries are not being paid. Nigerians are really going through it!”

Actress and presenter, Toke Makinwa, also wrote on Twitter, “800 Naira per litre for diesel. My generator has been on since yesterday morning. Nigeria, which way to go?”

Actress and TV host, Stephanie Coker, wrote, “The bill for my car as a result of bad fuel is N3.7m; a 2020 car! Diesel is now N780. Now that the power grid has collapsed, it will probably increase. I drove by the Lekki toll gate and it (a sign there) states toll charges will resume on April fool’s day (April 1). Are we fools or are we being fooled?”

Sharing the new message he got from his service apartment, singer, Timi Dakolo, wrote on Twitter, “Nigeria will humble you. Service apartment said they are not doing servicing again. Everybody should please get their own generator. They said, ‘Cancel the contract that says no personal generator in the facility’.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music