Nigerian artistes make sacrifices and investments to attain global recognition – Harrysong

Nigerian artiste, Harrysong, has opened up on why his colleagues are rapidly achieving global success in their music careers.

Speaking with KMJ on Prime Morning on Joy Prime TV, the musician shared a number of reasons that account for the various achievements by his countrymen, including making sacrifices and investments.

“[Nigerians] move, connect and sacrifice. They build relationships, they go to America and pay for promotions, they connect with the biggest shots and make it happen there”, Harrysong revealed.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ hit-maker opined that regardless of the large Nigerian music market, artistes do not stay relent. “We are not complacent of the fact that we have a large market in Nigeria and let’s just collect the money that is here…we move and connect”, he added.

Harrysongs eventually cited himself as an example, mentioning that he had embarked on a visit to Ghana days ahead of his performance at an event, which is what many of his colleagues usually do. He believes these efforts, including connecting to fans are some of the reasons behind the global success and recognitions being chucked by Nigerians.

Born Harrison Tare Okiri, Harrysong is a singer, song writer and instrumentalist who rose to fame after his tribute song to Nelson Mandela won the Most Downloaded Callertune Award at The Headies 2013.

He is the founder and CEO of Alter Plate Music company and has produced popular inspiring danceable tunes like Ofeshe, She Knows ft Olamide & Fire Boy DML, Baba for The Girls, Reggae Blues (ft Olamide, Iyanya, KCEE, Orezi.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Sourced From Nigerian Music