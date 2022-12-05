Singer Sammie Okposo to be buried Dec 15

The funeral arrangements for gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, have been released by his family.

The PUNCH had reported that the singer died on November 25, 2022 aged 51.

A tribute night will be held for him on Tuesday, December 13 in Lagos State, followed by a service of songs on Wednesday.

The funeral service for Okposo will take place on December 15 and will be private affair.

In an exclusive interview with The PUNCH on November 27, Okposo’s manager, Hillary Vincent, revealed that the singer died in his sleep as against earlier speculations that he slumped.

Vincent had said, “It is not true that Sammie slumped and died. That report is false. At the right time, the family will set the records straight. But, I can tell you authoritatively that he did not slump. Rather, he just did not wake up from his sleep.”

Sammie Okposo started his music career as a soundtrack producer for Nollywood in 1992. He was well-known at that time in the small circle of Nollywood actors and producers.

He later began to get more career flashpoints when he started the Sammie Okposo Praise Party, a platform that brought many up-and-coming Nigerian gospel artistes into the scene.

The Niger Delta-born music star was known for emboldening the gospel music scene by taking his music away from the quiet confines of the church.

He released his first album Unconditional Love in 2000.