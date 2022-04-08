Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 269 | 28 March – 03 April 2022

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria. ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 28 March and 03 April 2022, a total of 2,440 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 2,084 arrivals and 356 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Kala/Balge and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Bama LGAs of Borno State and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State. ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,175 individuals or 48%), military operations (491 individuals or 20%), poor living conditions (399 individuals or 16%), improved security (262 individuals or 11%), fear of attacks (53 individuals or 2%), conflicts/attacks (43 individuals or 2%) and seasonal farming (17 individuals or 1%).

