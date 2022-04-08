“She Is Very Sharp, 30BG Gang Is Her Target”- Nigerians React After Davido Gifts Isreal DMW’s Fiancee Half A Million For Airtime

Fans have expressed different feelings about the gesture shown by singer, Davido as he gifted his personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW’s fiancee a whopping 500, 000.

In a video serving rounds online, the ecstatic bride-to-be was heard expressing her amazement over the proposal, as she recalled how everything had happened.

Her partner, Isreal DMW, had asked her over for a modest meal, according to her brief narration on the video. She arrived for dinner only to discover that he had planned to propose to her.

She recently flaunted the N500k she received from Davido, prompting admirers to express their opinions in the comments area.

The billionaire singer claimed that the money was for her to recharge her phone. Taking to his Instagram story to share the good news, Isreal DMW appreciated his boss for the kind gesture.

“My Oga just gave my Fiance 500k to buy airtime. Thanks sir”

Reacting to this, while some hailed Davido for always showing kindness to people around him, others pointed to the fact that Isreal DMW’s girlfriend is on a mission and her target is to get hitched to Davido himself because he has the money.

Some remarked that the Isreal DMW’s fiancee is very sharp with her moves.

mylifeas.erica : Na money carry am go there

iamagbonma : No be why she gree marry you

omotoshojnr : I no say na Davido money that girl wan marry

auth____omolara : Your babe sharp nah! Na 30BG gangan be the target”.

