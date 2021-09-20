New music studio opened in Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

A modern music recording studio has been opened in Bulawayo and it is set to produce quality music.

X Studios, run by artiste manager Morateoa Sidange, photographer and filmmaker Mr Wonderful, logistics guru Munyaradzi Ndlovu and Lazarus Zakaria the son of Nicholas Zakaria, will cater for all artistes including the unknown.

The studio has been visited by renowned artistes that include Diliza and Master Zhoe.

Sidange said the studio is a start of great things as they want to spread it across the country.

“The mission of X Studios is to raise the Matabeleland region through art as we noticed that there was a shortage of quality sound and exposure for Matabeleland artistes. We want to bridge that gap and produce international sounds.

“In Roman Numerals x is number 10 and this is the aim to launch 10 studios in Zimbabwe and maybe internationally eventually. These studios will also be launched in remote areas because that’s where most of our talented people are based, but they lack exposure,” said Sidange.

Sidange said currently the studio is run by producers Lance Hebron, DJ Drumz and Dagger. They also work with producers like Clap from South Africa, DJ Oskid from Harare and Hitsound from Nigeria.

“We currently have a studio launch riddim that is open for anyone who wants to feature in it; they just have to book their slot with our administrator Gugulethu Nyathi.

“The riddim is called ‘Believe in love’ and is an initiative of a young upcoming artiste called Judgement who is a very good young vocalist,” said Sidange. – @mthabisi_mthire

Sourced From Nigerian Music