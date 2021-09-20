5 ways music improves your your exercise

Music is enjoyable, pleasing sounds and harmonies. It is made up of different notes that your brains piece together and make sense of it.

There are many psychological and physical benefits to listening to music when engaging in exercise.

1. Music increases your energy level

You might have stepped out of your house feeling drowsy and not ready to exercise but, with the right song, you will find yourself charged and ready to go.

2. Music improves the quality of your exercise

Research has revealed that the tempo of the music you listen to affects your exercise and listening to music with more beats per minute will help you exercise better.

Those who listen to music with an exciting melody and fast-paced beat will generally be in a good mood and have great stamina.

3. Listening to music relieves boredom

Exercise can get monotonous and boring if you are doing the same sets over and over again. Music takes your mind away from the exercise and livens your mood as you follow its beats.

4.Listening to music increases your pace

Most exercise is about keeping up a particular pace. Most people synchronize their strides or pedal movement to the beat of the music. Also, you find your movement trailing the music and, in some cases, you will increase your pace to it.

It is interesting to note that scientists have come up with the different tempos of music they think will be best suited for different exercises.

5. Distracts you from getting tired

Listening to music especially from your favourite artist would make you forget about being tired.