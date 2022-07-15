New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Waje and others
Adekunle Gold returns with an emotional single titled ‘5 Star’ in which he discusses his battle with sickle cell and his current struggles.
Tiwa Savage joins Waje on ‘All Day,’ while Guchi releases ‘Speedometer.’
Fireboy DML, a YBNL superstar, teams up with label mate Asake for ‘Bandana,’ from his upcoming third studio album ‘Playboy.
Iyanya, a veteran Nigerian singles artist, recruits Davido and Kizz Daniel for ‘Like,’ while Bad Boy Timz continues his singles streak with ‘Izz Going.’