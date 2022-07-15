Nigerian Singer meets American lady almost defrauded by his impersonator

Nigerian Singer Chinedu Okoli, popularly known by his stage name, Flavour, has met with an American lady who was almost defrauded by one of his impersonators.

While appearing on the famous MTV show, Catfish, the lady shared a screenshot of her chats with the alleged scammer.

The scammer had hit her up on Instagram and claimed to be Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour.

She said the alleged scammer then asked that they move from Instagram to WhatsApp for further conversation.

The catfisher, who also appeared on the show, said his intention was to get some money off her.

He stated that he was 23 years old.

Reacting to the findings, Flavour said he feels sad that people get scammed using his image.

H’e said: “I have experienced stuff like this.

“I have been to shows where fans bump into me and they be like: ‘Do you remember me?’

“And I don’t.

“I feel bad because I don’t want anybody going through this kind of trauma because of me.

“All my accounts are verified.

“I don’t give out my personal information.”

