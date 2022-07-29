NBM, EPIC Roll Carpet for Musician-Kizz Daniel

By Hastings Yobe and Priscilla Phiri

Driemo performing at the Zomba street activation exercise

Lilongwe, July 28, Mana: National Bank of Malawi (plc) has entered into a partnership with Epic Lifestyle that will see the two parties, among others, bring the Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel to perform in the country for the very first time.

The partnership saw NBM pumping in K 40 million in support of the concert before they begun to roll in street activation shows ahead of the big concert.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Bank’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said that the partnership was to create awareness on the Bank’s digital banking platforms which include MO 626 and Point of Sale (POS) devices.

“Apart from raising awareness, this partnership will increase uptake and usage of NBM PLC’s digital banking platforms and help maintain brand affinity,” she said.

Hiwa added that, “The partnership entails that there will be a discount rate for tickets to the show purchased using NBM platforms and promotions of our digital banking products as well as the concert within five areas in five weeks leading up to the concert.”

She said that the Bank would conduct a Nationwide POS and social media promotions where it would see winners walking out with 20 VIP tickets and 20 standard tickets.

Head of information at Epic Lifestyle, Ben Misomali said they appreciate the support rendered by National Bank as it has helped in a lot of areas.

“Inviting international artist’s means that you, the organizers should be ready to provide good security plus and Epic employ a lot of people, hence we are grateful for the support,” he said.

National Bank has so far conducted one street activation show in Zomba where it saw Driemo performing and is expected to throw another massive show in Lilongwe this coming weekend with LuLu on stage.

Among other stops the Bank will reach Blantyre, Mzuzu and Mangochi ahead of the main show which will feature the Nigerian star, Kizz Danielon August 27, 2022.

Sourced From Nigerian Music