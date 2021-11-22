N250m donation: Daddy Freeze attacks Nigerian pastors

Critic, Daddy Freeze has attacked Nigerian pastors after singer Davido donated N250 million to orphanage homes to cater for the needy. David…

Critic, Daddy Freeze has attacked Nigerian pastors after singer Davido donated N250 million to orphanage homes to cater for the needy.

Davido had received N200 million donation for his 29th birthday and added N50 million before donating the money to orphanage homes.

Daddy Freeze, on his Instagram page said they gave Davido money for Rolls Royce, but that he gave it to the needy.

He said Nigerian pastors would receive money through offerings meant for the needy and would buy Rolls Royce with it.

He wrote: “They gave Davido money for Rolls Royce, he gave it to the needy. While pastors receive money through offerings meant for the needy and used it to buy Rolls Royce.

“Yet Davido is worldly and your pastors are spiritual.”

