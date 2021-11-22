You are here
DR Congo police quash banned Kinshasa protest

In Kinshasa the police suppressed a forbidden demonstration for the neutrality of the electoral commission and made several arrests. By early morning, security forces had closed all access roads to the headquarters of the electoral commission in the capital of DR Congo. The offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) are located on a major thoroughfare in central Kinshasa. By mid-morning, about 100 protesters showed up and were immediately turned away by police, who arrested some of them. A number of parties and movements, including secular religious groups, had called for a sit-in to protest the recent appointment of a close associate of President Felix Tshisekedi as head of CENI.

