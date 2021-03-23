My music career will be legendary just like my father Nana Acheampong – Gyakie » ™

– –

Budding Ghanaian musician, Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie has said her music will be legendary just like her dad’s was.

When asked by Nigerian Bella Naija entertainment blog if the career of her dad makes her feel any pressure, she said not in any way.

“Not at all! My Dad is the legendary Nana Acheampong and I believe he has created a mark in music and done a great job. I feel like I’m on a new road which eventually, god willing, will be a legendary one”, she said.

The sensational musician was on a project with Nigerian’s Omah Lay and has successfully released a remix of her single “Forever”.

Sourced From Nigerian Music