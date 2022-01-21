Music stars, D’Banj and Simi join Obi Asika as judges on Nigerian Idol S7





Multiple award-winning entertainer, D’banj and superstar singer-songwriter, Simi, have been unveiled as judges for the seventh season of the Nigerian Idol. The two replace Seyi Shay and DJ Sose. Organisers of the reality TV singing competition, MultiChoice Nigeria, made the announcement on Tuesday in Lagos as the countdown to the show’s premiere in February 2022 begins. Popular radio and TV personality, IK Osakioduwa, will be returning as the show’s host for this season alongside Obi Asika who makes a comeback as a judge.

Speaking on the introduction of new judges for the new season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: “We could not think of a better trio to be the season’s judges than Obi Asika, D’banj and Simi.

The three of them combined bring decades worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts. We have no doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season!” D’banj expressed his excitement at being one of the judges this season saying, “I was out of the country when I found out that I was going to be a judge for this season of Nigerian Idol and I couldn’t contain my excitement.





I’m coming in with my own strategy so viewers should expect a bang.” On what he’s bringing on the show as a new judge, the Kokomaster said, “I’m coming in with my own strategy so viewers should expect a bang.” On her part, Simi said: “I’ve always loved the idea of being a judge and I think it’s a fun thing to do. I plan to be very honest and have fun and hopefully gain inspiration from those that come on the show.”

Returning judge Obi Asika added, “I will be looking for special talents and new faces this year. I’m also excited to work with the rest of the judges this sea- son, and I will be very fair and real to eve r y contestant just like I was l a s t year.” In the sixth season of Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide emerged winner after months of intense musical contest involving over 10,000 hopefuls from across the country, and over 16 million votes recorded at the finale. Following the completion of the online and physical auditions last November, the countdown is officially on for a seventh season of the show, which premieres February 6, 2022. Headline sponsor of Nigerian Idol season 7 is Bigi Drinks and co-headline sponsor is Binance.





TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…









Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Sourced From Nigerian Music