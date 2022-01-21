Comedian Sydney Talker launches record label

Nigerian social media comedian Sydney Egere, popularly known as Sydney Talker, has launched his record label, Neville Records.

The Instagram sensation who shared the news in social media on Thursday also disclosed the signing of his first artiste named Khaid.

Sydney Talker revealed that he has always dreamt of delving into music.

”Finally, the time has come to boldly accept the birthing of a dream I have had for many years. It has not been easy carrying and nurturing this dream,” he shared.

“Music, we are 100% here. I have fought the good fight of faith, I have overcome my fears, I have taken lessons from the fathers of industry,” he added.

Sydney Talker noted that the new record label, Neville Records, will serve as the platform for his music business. “Ladies and gentlemen, I hereby present to you NEVILLE RECORDS @nevillerecords (The New Town).”

“My venturing into music and the quest of expressing my deepest desires without any limitations prompted the birth of NEVILLE RECORDS which will be the official structure from where I will be expressing the music in me without affecting the towel guy😁.”

The latest music executive in the Nigerian Music Industry revealed that his first signee, Khaid, was a car mechanic who he discovered through video and photo sharing social media platform, Instagram.

“On this Note, under the auspices of Neville Records and its board of directors, I here by announce the first Talent, KHAID @khaidxr.”

“Beyond the Joy of seeing my dream come true, is the cumulative joy of seeing another dream coming true-Khaid.”

