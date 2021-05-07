Morocco recalls ambassador to Germany over territorial dispute

– Advertisement –





Morocco has recalled its ambassador in Berlin over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

The North African country is accusing Germany of being involved in hostile actions that would harm the interests of the country.

In a statement, Morocco cited Germany’s “destructive attitude” and “antagonistic activism” regarding its actions that followed the US decision to recognise Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Last year, Germany called a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the issue after former US President Donald Trump said Washington recognised Moroccan control on the disputed territory.

Morocco has also accused Germany of “continued determination to counter Morocco’s regional influence” – referring to Germany’s decision to exclude Morocco in an international meeting last year.

It further said Germany had disclosed sensitive information given by Moroccan security services to a convicted jihadist.

The German foreign ministry said it was surprised by Morocco’s decision, saying it had been working to resolve the crisis.

Western Sahara has been the subject of a dispute between the Moroccans and the Saharawi people, led by the Polisario Front – who claim it as an independent state.

Source: Africafeeds.com