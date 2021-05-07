Nigeria: Several university students kidnapped in fresh attack

– Advertisement –





Several university students have been kidnapped in the south-eastern Nigerian state of Abia.

Reports say the students of the Abia State University Uturu were moving in a minivan when they ran into the armed gang.

According to the authorities in Umuahia, they were kidnapped alongside other travellers.

Their kidnapping coincides with the release of some 29 students seized last month in the north-western state of Kaduna, reportedly after the payment of a ransom.

A statement by the Information Commissioner John Kalu said two of the students escaped from the kidnappers while others were still being held at an unknown location.

Pressure is mounting on President Muhammadu Buhari to curb the activities of criminal gangs, Islamist militants and separatists.

The armed gangs have recently carried out abductions of students in parts of Nigeria.

On Thursday, Nigeria’s military chiefs appeared before parliament to be questioned on the security challenges in the country.

Parliament has urged him to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

Source: Africafeeds.com