Mass anti-coup protests hit Sudan

Thousands of Sudanese on Sunday took to the streets of the country’s capital Khartoum marking three years of protests that touched off a popular uprising that led to the overthrow of longtime President Omar al-Bashir

Earlier reports suggested that Security forces had fired tear gas at the protesters near the republican palace in the capital, chanting against the current military chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led a coup on October 25.

“Any form of coup is rejected…the glorious December revolution, is for the sake of a civil institution and a complete civil authority, not for the sake of individuals.” Ammar Abdelrahim, Sudanese protester stated

Muhammad Omar also added “I am here because I completely reject this entire political agreement since it does not represent the people.”

“The people want the downfall of Burhan”, protesters shouted.

The generals had initially detained civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok for weeks under effective house arrest, but reinstated him on November 21.

the move however separated many of Hamdok’s pro-democracy supporters, who dismissed it as providing a coat of legitimacy for Burhan’s coup.

Hamdok, who has stated he wants to avoid further bloodshed, warned late Saturday of “the country’s slide toward the abyss,” urging restraint from the protesters.

“We’re facing today a sizeable regression in the path of our revolution that threatens the

security of the nation, its unity and its stability,” Hamdok said.

Protest organisers have however vowed, in a key slogan, “No negotiation, no partnership and no legitimacy”.

Previous protests against the military takeover have been forcibly dispersed by the security forces.

Nationwide, at least 45 people have been killed and scores more wounded, according to the independent Doctors’ Committee.

On Sunday, authorities shut off bridges linking the capital Khartoum with its twin city Omdurman, but large crowds still gathered.

“The numbers are huge and security forces can’t control them,” said Mohamed Hamed, who saw the protests in Omdurman.

Sourced from Africanews