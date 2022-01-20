Many feared dead in an explosion in Ghana

– Advertisement –





Many people are feared dead in Ghana’s western region after an explosion sparked by a collision between a mining explosive vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police in Ghana have said that the explosion in Bogoso happened on Thursday afternoon.

There were videos of the explosion circulating on social media with bodies seen scattered on the floor near the accident site.

The exact number of people who died from the incident isn’t yet known but police have said most of the victims have been rescued and taken to the hospital.

Many are feared dead in an explosion at Bogoso in Western #Ghana. Police say a mining explosive vehicle collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. It is still not clear how many people have died just yet but police say most of the victims have been rescued. pic.twitter.com/pzKsE4Bho7 — Isaac Kaledzi (@IsaacKaledzi) January 20, 2022

In a statement on Facebook the police said it has “taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.”

It advised the public “to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety.”

According to the police “preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.”

Source: Africafeeds.com