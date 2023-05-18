Manchester International Festival 2023 announces food and music line-up for all new riverside Festival Square

The Manchester International Festival has announced its music and food line-up for the all-new Festival Square. Where it’s previously taken over Albert Square, this year it will be happening at Factory International’s new riverside location.

The open air stage will play host to 190 artists, bands, DJs and musicians over the course of the festival fortnight, with all the events free of charge and a host of food vendors providing the sustenance. Highlights will include gigs from iconic Manchester band A Certain Ratio, The Orielles and Dutch Uncles, as well as an ‘in conversation’ on-stage interview with Canadian artist Peaches.

There will also be takeover sessions by the likes of Band On The Wall, Reform Radio, Brighter Sound, Feel Good Club and YES, as well as performances from the likes of OneDa, Planningtorock, The KTNA, Werkha and Bay Bryan.

Food, meanwhile, will be coming from plant-based Caribbean kitchen ARMR, the Hip Hop Chip Shop, Zouk and Ginger’s Comfort Emporium, as well as Super Serve, who will be taking on the hospitality arm of Factory when it opens properly in October.



(Image: Paul Husband)



Rivca Burns, Festival Square programmer for Factory International, said: “We’re super excited to share the 2023 edition of Festival Square, featuring more voices than ever before from across Greater Manchester.

“It is an honour to curate the programme for the hub of Manchester International Festival, the talent in this city is huge and bringing over 190 acts to this international stage. The programme will excite, inspire and fill you with joy daily, get down to Festival Square to enjoy your new favourite artist.”

Family entertainment will come from the likes of Babyrocksampler, Born To Be Wild Child, Playhouse Project each weekend, with song and dance workshops, interactive music-making and storytelling.

You can find full details of the festival events and buy tickets at the MIF website. Among this year’s key events are shows from Janelle Monae and Alison Goldfrapp, a new project from Maxine Peake at the John Rylands library and the world premiere of United player Juan Mata’s art project.

Here is the festival square schedule in full:

Fri 30 June

Zola Tec

The Get Up

Manchester School of Samba

James Holt

Werkha

A Certain Ratio

Dave Haslam

Sat 1 July

Our Kids Social

Guacamaya

B!tez

Cariss Auburn

Nakhane

Bay Bryan

Homoelectric

Sun 2 July

Agbeko

Dub Smugglers

Mother Sugar

HUSK

Caitlin LM

E&I Collective

Force of Nature feat Sarah Yaseen, Emmanuela Yogolelo & Meduulla

The KTNA

Agbeko feat Mali Hayes

Me Gusta

Tues 4 July

Vulva Voce

John Haycock

Karis Jade

Women in Hip Hop feat OneDa, Lady Ice, Envy & more in collaboration with musicians from the One Education Manchester Youth String Orchestra

Women in Hip Hop with Veba

Wed 5 July

Mabon Jones, Dan Springate & Carmel Smickersgill

Anna McLuckie

Chrysalid Homo

Lavender Rodriguez

In Conversation with Peaches

Planningtorock

Rojak

Thurs 6 July

MIRO & The Michael Cretu Trio

Evie Moran

JK

The Rally

Trans Creative takeover

Fri 7 July

Simmi Singh

Zola Tec

The Two Stubborn Nigerians Podcast

Motto Estate

Prido

GOMID

The Joy

Artist Lebo, Masted Ced, Kwexi, Ms Dee, Terrie T, G2, Joe Shams, Toots, Soweto Boy & Live PAs from Kahreign, 0710, EBII, Sho Sho & Squad 9 hosted by Malume Nez

Sat 8 July

Jubacana

Sens Sagna & the Kajamor Family

Voices Beyond

Desi Fusion

Keltio, Daniyaal, Riya, Medley, Martha Pryer, Arjun & Co, Danny H, Anamelia & HMD

Ruf Dug, Lupini & Tom Sharkett

Sun 9 July

Born to Be Wild Child

Chips with Everything

Plus44KALIGULA

Nightbus

Angel Meadow Soul Club

Fauna

Trapaganda

The Orielles

Hold Tight

Tues 11 July

K’in Ensemble

Salford City Radio present Women on the Waves

Coruja Jones

Living Room Dance Club presents the Vinyl Sessions

H.U.M.A.N

Foxglove

The Red Stains

Heartworms

Mx W0rld

Wed 12 July

Jenny Dyson, Lady Lamp, Alice Roberts & Carmel Smickersgill

HERchester: A Podcast

Krin

FREEQUENCY3

Meduulla

feat DARKA, Abnormal Sleepz & Ebii

Thurs 13 July

So Many Beauties

Women For Iran

Zacc Rogers

Mutalism

Nxdia

Jasmine Issaka

Soundcamp Showcase

SHEwillprovide

Fri 14 July

Polly Virr

Ada Grace

Overdrawn

iamkyami

Queer as F*ck feat

Miss Chief Cabaret feat Banksie, Lil, Violet Blonde & more

Dutch Uncles

DJ Paulette

Sat 15 July

Kusama Fashion Show

NIA Choir

Marcus Hercules & The Ruff Neck Band

Balmy Army

Shaq Rayes

Rohaan

Samrai & Guests

Vindya ft Mithushan

Taxi Cab Industries, Trayner, G33 & Chandé

Sun 16 July

We Gather

JD Dance

Colin Curtis

