African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings 2023 – The African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation

Who: The Government of Egypt; the Government of Germany; European Investment Bank Global; African Development Bank; African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases

When: 22 May 2023, 9:00 to 10:30am GMT+3

Occasion: 58th African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings

Where: Fayrouz Room, Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center, Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt

The African Development Bank will host a high-level event on the African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation (APTF), scheduled on 22 May 2023 from 9:00 to10:30am (GMT+3) at the Fayrouz Room in the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Center, Egypt. The event will take place on the margins of the African Development Bank Group’s 58th Annual Meetings, to be held from 22 to 26 May 2023.

The APTF, a pan-African agency, has been set up by the African Development Bank in response to a call by the African Union Member States to create a dedicated institution to address the long-standing technology gaps in the region’s pharmaceutical sector. The Foundation will work to promote technology access and transfer, and facilitate technological upgrading of relevance to the pharmaceutical sector for Africa. The Foundation’s work will focus on bringing together global and other Southern private sector companies, and public sector research institutions with their counterparts in Africa. It will also launch several dedicated programs that will focus on enhancing technology absorption in Africa’s private and public sectors.

During this event, participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussions regarding the Foundation’s areas of work and its significance as a strategically important agency within Africa’s emerging institutional architecture for pharmaceutical production and innovation. The event will be chaired by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank and will include a presentation on the APTF by Prof. Padmashree Gehl Sampath, Senior Advisor on Pharmaceuticals and Health at the African Development Bank.

Distinguished panelists include:

H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister for International Cooperation, Egypt

Dr. Baerbel Loeffler, African Development Bank Governor and Parliamentary State Secretary (State Minister), Germany

Prof. Christian Happi, Director of the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases

Dr. Markus Berndt, Acting Managing Director of European Investment Bank Global

African Development Bank Group