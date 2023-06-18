Mali’s military junta wants peacekeeping force to leave “without delay”

Mali’s interim military junta asked on Friday for the UN peacekeeping mission in the country to leave “without delay“.

The peacekeeping force, known as MINUSMA, has been in Mali for a decade.

Frustrations over the growing insecurity led to two coups in 2020 and 2021.

The ruling junta, led by Colonel Assimi Goita, has been increasingly at loggerheads with MINUSMA and other international allies including France.

Security Council members must adopt a resolution to extend MINUSMA’s mandate in Mali by June 30. A resolution requires at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to pass.

The military junta rejected traditional Western allies turning to Russia for help in boosting its military capabilities. Western governments are worried about the presence of Russian private military contractor Wagner.

Since 2015 that violence has increased in the region with attacks by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State spreading to Mali’s neighbours in the Sahel region. Thousands have been killed and over six million displaced, according to the UN.

